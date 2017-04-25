Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225009
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
November 17, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Celestino A. Odon
136-40 W. 23rd Terrace
Miami FL 33175

Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225009—Estate of Celestino A. Odon. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 