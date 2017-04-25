Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225009
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- November 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Celestino A. Odon
136-40 W. 23rd TerraceMiami FL 33175
Text2017 EST 225009—Estate of Celestino A. Odon. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
