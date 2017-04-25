Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225011
Date Died
October 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Louis E. Ralston
4743 Heather Lane
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Gillespie
4743 Heather Lane
Brooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Marie Norton
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 225011—Estate of Louis E. Ralston. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Norton, atty.
