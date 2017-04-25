Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225011
- Date Died
- October 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Louis E. Ralston
4743 Heather LaneBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Gillespie
4743 Heather LaneBrooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 225011—Estate of Louis E. Ralston. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Norton, atty.
