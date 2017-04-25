Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225016
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$50,000.00
Date Died
September 20, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Loretta Mallett
1575 Brainard Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Applicant

Donald Mallett
20870 Westport Avenue
Cleveland OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Abby L. Botnick
Shapero & Roloff Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave., Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225016—Estate of Loretta Mallett. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00. A. L. Botnick, atty.
