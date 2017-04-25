Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225016
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $50,000.00
- Date Died
- September 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Loretta Mallett
1575 Brainard RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Applicant
Donald Mallett
20870 Westport AvenueCleveland OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Shapero & Roloff Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave., Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225016—Estate of Loretta Mallett. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00. A. L. Botnick, atty.
