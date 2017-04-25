Date Filed Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225016 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $50,000.00 Date Died September 20, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225016—Estate of Loretta Mallett. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00. A. L. Botnick, atty.