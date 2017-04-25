Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225023
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Paul Trickett
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Condeni
Condeni Law LLC
600 East Granger Rd., Second F
Cleveland OH 44131

Ward

Nathan Trickett
7900 Victoria Circle
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 GRD 225023—Re: Nathan Trickett. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Apr. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. A. Condeni, atty.
