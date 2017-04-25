Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225023
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 28, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Paul Trickett
Applicant's Attorney
Condeni Law LLC
600 East Granger Rd., Second F
Cleveland OH 44131
Ward
Nathan Trickett
7900 Victoria CircleIndependence OH 44131
Text2017 GRD 225023—Re: Nathan Trickett. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Apr. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. A. Condeni, atty.
