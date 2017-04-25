Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225025
- Date Died
- August 10, 2000
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
David Whelpley
265 Spruce St.Elyria OH 44035
Applicant's Attorney
McDermott & Hickey, LLC
20525 Center Ridge Road, Ste.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Guy M. Whelpley
501 Deneb DriveAiken SC 29803
Text2017 EST 225025—Estate of Guy M. Whelpley. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. K. E. McDermott, atty.
