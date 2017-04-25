Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225025
Date Died
August 10, 2000
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

David Whelpley
265 Spruce St.
Elyria OH 44035
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Edward McDermott
McDermott & Hickey, LLC
20525 Center Ridge Road, Ste.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Guy M. Whelpley
501 Deneb Drive
Aiken SC 29803

Date Died :Thursday, August 10, 2000

Text

2017 EST 225025—Estate of Guy M. Whelpley. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. K. E. McDermott, atty.
