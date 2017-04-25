Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225027
Filing Code
DEC

Plaintiff

Keybank National Association
Plaintiff's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Defendant

Jeffrey B. Firestone
3810 Overbrook Lane
Houston TX 77027

Defendant

Amy Firestone
1647 South Boulevard
Houston TX 77006

Defendant

Cindy Firestone

Defendant

Deborah Lynn Boylen Firestone

Text

2017 ADV 225027—Keybank National Association vs Jeffrey B. Firestone, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
