Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225029
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 18, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Natural Father

Thomas Stipek
25020 Kennedy Ridge Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Ward

Victoria C. Stipek
25020 Kennedy Ridge Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

Patricia A. Stipek
25020 Kennedy Ridge Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 225029—Re: Victoria C. Stipek. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
