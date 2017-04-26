Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225029
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 18, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Natural Father
Thomas Stipek
25020 Kennedy Ridge RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Ward
Victoria C. Stipek
25020 Kennedy Ridge RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Patricia A. Stipek
25020 Kennedy Ridge RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 225029—Re: Victoria C. Stipek. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.