Date Filed Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225029 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 18, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225029—Re: Victoria C. Stipek. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.