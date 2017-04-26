Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225035
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Eliot Sebastian Rosch-Eifert
2820 Mayfield Road Apartment 303
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

New Name

Caelyn Elizabeth Rosch
2820 Mayfield Road Apartment 303
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 MSC 225035—Re: Eliot Sebastian Rosch-Eifert. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
