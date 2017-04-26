Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225035
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Eliot Sebastian Rosch-Eifert
2820 Mayfield Road Apartment 303Cleveland Heights OH 44118
New Name
Caelyn Elizabeth Rosch
2820 Mayfield Road Apartment 303Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2017 MSC 225035—Re: Eliot Sebastian Rosch-Eifert. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
