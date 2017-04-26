Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225043
- Filing Code
- CRT
Defendant
Michael Dewine
Charitable Law Section, 150 East Gay Street, 23rd FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant's Attorney
Ohio Attorney General's Office
150 E. Gay St.
Columbus OH 43215
Plaintiff
St Luke's Foundation Of Cleveland, Ohio
11327 Shaker Blvd.; #600 WCleveland OH 44104
Plaintiff's Attorney
Baker & Hostetler, LLP
3200 PNC Center
Cleveland OH 44114-3485
Text2017 ADV 225043—St Luke's Foundation Of Cleveland, Ohio vs Michael Dewine. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. W. J. Culbertson, atty.
