Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225043
Filing Code
CRT

Defendant

Michael Dewine
Charitable Law Section, 150 East Gay Street, 23rd Floor
Columbus OH 43215
Defendant's Attorney
Todd Kirkpatrick DeBoe
Ohio Attorney General's Office
150 E. Gay St.
Columbus OH 43215

Plaintiff

St Luke's Foundation Of Cleveland, Ohio
11327 Shaker Blvd.; #600 W
Cleveland OH 44104
Plaintiff's Attorney
William James Culbertson
Baker & Hostetler, LLP
3200 PNC Center
Cleveland OH 44114-3485

Text

2017 ADV 225043—St Luke's Foundation Of Cleveland, Ohio vs Michael Dewine. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. W. J. Culbertson, atty.
