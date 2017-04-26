Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225044
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 18, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Bertha Mae Smith
5628 Adams AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Next of Kin
Major Smith
8041 Megan Meadow DriveHudson OH 44236
Next of Kin
Vincent P. Smith
5628 Adams Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Angie E. Smith-Foster
5628 Adams AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 225044—Re: Bertha Mae Smith. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
