Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225044
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 18, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Bertha Mae Smith
5628 Adams Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Next of Kin

Major Smith
8041 Megan Meadow Drive
Hudson OH 44236

Next of Kin

Vincent P. Smith
5628 Adams Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Angie E. Smith-Foster
5628 Adams Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 225044—Re: Bertha Mae Smith. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
