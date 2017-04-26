Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225045
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$63,000.00
Date Died
March 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Laurel Gross
9 Coach Lane
Westport CT 06880
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Paul Larson
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Sylvia D. Heller
2676 Green Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Saturday, March 4, 2017

Fiduciary

Laurel Gross
9 Coach Lane
Westport CT 06880
Fiduciary's Attorney
Steven Paul Larson
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225045—Estate of Sylvia D. Heller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $63,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Larson, atty.
