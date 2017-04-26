Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225045
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $63,000.00
- Date Died
- March 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Laurel Gross
9 Coach LaneWestport CT 06880
Applicant's Attorney
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Sylvia D. Heller
2676 Green RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary
Laurel Gross
9 Coach LaneWestport CT 06880
Fiduciary's Attorney
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225045—Estate of Sylvia D. Heller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $63,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Larson, atty.
