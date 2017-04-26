Date Filed Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225045 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $63,000.00 Date Died March 4, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225045—Estate of Sylvia D. Heller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $63,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Larson, atty.