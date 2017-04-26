Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225051
- Date Died
- March 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Florence J. Pietrangelo
2116 Dover Center Rd.Westlake OH 44145
Applicant
Lisa Amentea
4776 EdenwoodSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225051—Estate of Florence J. Pietrangelo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
