Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225051
Date Died
March 12, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Florence J. Pietrangelo
2116 Dover Center Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Sunday, March 12, 2017

Applicant

Lisa Amentea
4776 Edenwood
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225051—Estate of Florence J. Pietrangelo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
