Date Filed Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225054 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 23, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 225054—Re: Dorothy Mandanici. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.