Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225054
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 23, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Gina M. Criscione
6093 Creekside Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130-1745

Ward

Dorothy Mandanici
6093 Creekside Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130-1745

Next of Kin

Johlynn Hastings
6565 Liberty Bell Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Next of Kin

Dean Mandanici
626 Tremain Place
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 GRD 225054—Re: Dorothy Mandanici. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 