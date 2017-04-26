Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225054
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 23, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Gina M. Criscione
6093 Creekside DriveParma Heights OH 44130-1745
Ward
Dorothy Mandanici
6093 Creekside DriveParma Heights OH 44130-1745
Next of Kin
Johlynn Hastings
6565 Liberty Bell Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Next of Kin
Dean Mandanici
626 Tremain PlaceMedina OH 44256
Text2017 GRD 225054—Re: Dorothy Mandanici. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
