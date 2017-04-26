Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225057
Date Died
November 17, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Steven C. Maskovich
18090 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

Stephanie Colabianchi
17154 Turkey Meadow Lane
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas Alan Colabianchi
Nicholas A. Colabianchi
5725 Broadway
Cleveland OH 44127

Commissioner

Nicholas A. Colabianchi
5725 Broadway
Cleveland OH 44127

Text

2017 EST 225057—Estate of Steven C. Maskovich. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. A. Colabianchi, atty.
