Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225057
- Date Died
- November 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Steven C. Maskovich
18090 Pearl RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016
Applicant
Stephanie Colabianchi
17154 Turkey Meadow LaneStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas A. Colabianchi
5725 Broadway
Cleveland OH 44127
Commissioner
Nicholas A. Colabianchi
5725 BroadwayCleveland OH 44127
Text2017 EST 225057—Estate of Steven C. Maskovich. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. A. Colabianchi, atty.
About your information and the public record.