Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225058
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Valerie Petron
892 Archer Road
Bedford OH 44146

Ward

Elfriede Janonis
1490 Fatima Drive
Parma OH 44134

Next of Kin

Vito Janonis
1490 Fatima Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 GRD 225058—Re: Elfriede Janonis. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
