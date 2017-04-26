Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225058
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 23, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Valerie Petron
892 Archer RoadBedford OH 44146
Ward
Elfriede Janonis
1490 Fatima DriveParma OH 44134
Next of Kin
Vito Janonis
1490 Fatima Dr.Parma OH 44134
Text2017 GRD 225058—Re: Elfriede Janonis. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.