Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225059
Filing Code
CRT

Plaintiff

Constance Hartley
Individually, 1611 Ferway Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Defendant

Matthew Hartley
17405 South Woodland Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Plaintiff

Constance Hartley

Text

2017 ADV 225059—Constance Hartley vs Matthew Hartley. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
