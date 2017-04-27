Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225062
Date Died
February 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert G. Martien
3149 Berkshire
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Decedent

Barbara S. Martien
200 Hamlet Hills Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017

Fiduciary

Robert G. Martien
3149 Berkshire
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 225062—Estate of Barbara S. Martien. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
