Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225062
- Date Died
- February 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robert G. Martien
3149 BerkshireCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Decedent
Barbara S. Martien
200 Hamlet Hills DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017
Fiduciary
Robert G. Martien
3149 BerkshireCleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 225062—Estate of Barbara S. Martien. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
About your information and the public record.