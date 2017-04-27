Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225068
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Biological Mother

Diane Sarah Cepeda
11202 Harvey Ave.
Cleveland OH 44104

Ward

Jaycion Marquis David
1044 E. 177th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Applicant

Jacqueline M. David
1044 E. 177th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Biological Father

George Ralph Grizzley
236 E. 242nd St.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 GRD 225068—Re: Jaycion Marquis David. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
