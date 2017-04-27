Date Filed Thursday, April 27, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225068 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 25, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 225068—Re: Jaycion Marquis David. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.