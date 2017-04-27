Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225072
- Date Died
- March 5, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 12, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Daniel M. Fiore
323 High BluffAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
33595 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Josephine Grezlik
32900 Cromwell DriveSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Sunday, March 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 225072—Estate of Josephine Grezlik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Axner, atty.
