Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225072
Date Died
March 5, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 12, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Daniel M. Fiore
323 High Bluff
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Karin Krasner Axner
33595 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Josephine Grezlik
32900 Cromwell Drive
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Sunday, March 5, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225072—Estate of Josephine Grezlik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Axner, atty.
