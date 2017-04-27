Date Filed Thursday, April 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225072 Date Died March 5, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 12, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 225072—Estate of Josephine Grezlik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Axner, atty.