Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225084
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$108,000.00
Date Died
February 26, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Mark J. Zito
3014 Wales Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, February 26, 2017

Applicant

Gregg J. Zito
3014 Wales Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Fiduciary

Gregg J. Zito
3014 Wales Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 225084—Estate of Mark J. Zito. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $108,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Urban, atty.
