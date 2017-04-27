Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225084
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $108,000.00
- Date Died
- February 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Mark J. Zito
3014 Wales Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, February 26, 2017
Applicant
Gregg J. Zito
3014 Wales Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Fiduciary
Gregg J. Zito
3014 Wales Ave.Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 225084—Estate of Mark J. Zito. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $108,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Urban, atty.
