Date Filed Thursday, April 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225084 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $108,000.00 Date Died February 26, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225084—Estate of Mark J. Zito. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $108,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Urban, atty.