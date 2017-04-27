Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225089
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- EXT
Decedent
Miriam B. Schallman
354 Chilean Ave #5bPalm Beach FL 33480
Applicant
Patricia L. Glass
136 E.064th St Apt. 2eNew York NY 10065
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Text2017 EST 225089—Estate of Miriam B. Schallman. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
