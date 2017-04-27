Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225089
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
EXT

Decedent

Miriam B. Schallman
354 Chilean Ave #5b
Palm Beach FL 33480

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Applicant

Patricia L. Glass
136 E.064th St Apt. 2e
New York NY 10065
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Text

2017 EST 225089—Estate of Miriam B. Schallman. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 