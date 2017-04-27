Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225090
Date Died
March 7, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Catherine P. Baker
4056 East 123rd Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Ernest Jenkins
3593 Hildana
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Allison Mantz McMeechan
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225090—Estate of Catherine P. Baker. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
