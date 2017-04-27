Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225093
- Date Died
- January 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elizabeth Suchy
15701 Rowena Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017
Applicant
Patricia Ann Gura
15701 Rowena Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary
Patricia Ann Gura
15701 Rowena Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 225093—Estate of Elizabeth Suchy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
