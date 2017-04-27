Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225093
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elizabeth Suchy
15701 Rowena Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Patricia Ann Gura
15701 Rowena Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Fiduciary

Patricia Ann Gura
15701 Rowena Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 225093—Estate of Elizabeth Suchy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
