Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225095
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Patrick K. Carlin
1551 S. Belvoir Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Margaret M. Carlin
216 Center Street. Apt. 201Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2017
Text2017 EST 225095—Estate of Margaret M. Carlin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Dolan, atty.
