Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225095
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 17, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Patrick K. Carlin
1551 S. Belvoir Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Dolan
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Margaret M. Carlin
216 Center Street. Apt. 201
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225095—Estate of Margaret M. Carlin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Dolan, atty.
