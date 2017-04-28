Date Filed Friday, April 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225095 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died February 17, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225095—Estate of Margaret M. Carlin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Dolan, atty.