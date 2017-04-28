Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225096
- Date Died
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Patricia Lupica
9902 Park View Dr.Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Applicant
Salvatore Lupica
9902 Park View Dr.Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 225096—Estate of Patricia Lupica. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
