Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225096
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Patricia Lupica
9902 Park View Dr.
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016

Applicant

Salvatore Lupica
9902 Park View Dr.
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edward Ernewein
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225096—Estate of Patricia Lupica. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
