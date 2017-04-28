Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225097
Date Died
February 17, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Paul John Varga
2118 Vinewood Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2017

Applicant

Anna Marie Varga
2118 Vinewood Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Margaret Evans
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Text

2017 EST 225097—Estate of Paul John Varga. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. M. Evans, atty.
