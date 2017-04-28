Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225097
- Date Died
- February 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Paul John Varga
2118 Vinewood DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant
Anna Marie Varga
2118 Vinewood DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Text2017 EST 225097—Estate of Paul John Varga. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. M. Evans, atty.
