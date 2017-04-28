Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225098
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $60,000.00
- Date Died
- February 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Richard M. Husa
2507 Klusner Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fiduciary
Valerie Kelly
2876 Joseph ParkwayBrunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 225098—Estate of Richard M. Husa. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
