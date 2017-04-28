Date Filed Friday, April 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225098 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $60,000.00 Date Died February 21, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225098—Estate of Richard M. Husa. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. E. Ernewein, atty.