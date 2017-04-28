Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225098
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$60,000.00
Date Died
February 21, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Richard M. Husa
2507 Klusner Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Fiduciary

Valerie Kelly
2876 Joseph Parkway
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Edward Ernewein
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225098—Estate of Richard M. Husa. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 