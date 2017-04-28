Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225099
Date Died
March 26, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Lisa M. Ferris
1011 Orchard Park Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017

Applicant

Scott H. Ferris
1011 Orchard Park Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Text

2017 EST 225099—Estate of Lisa M. Ferris. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
