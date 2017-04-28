Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225099
- Date Died
- March 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Lisa M. Ferris
1011 Orchard Park DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017
Applicant
Scott H. Ferris
1011 Orchard Park DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2017 EST 225099—Estate of Lisa M. Ferris. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
About your information and the public record.