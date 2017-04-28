Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225100
- Date Died
- March 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James Naider
12605 West 130th StreetCleveland OH 44113
Applicant
James L. Naider
16813 Larchwood Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Fiduciary
James L. Naider
16813 Larchwood Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Text2017 EST 225100—Estate of James Naider. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. M. Evans, atty.
