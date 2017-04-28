Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225100
Date Died
March 31, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James Naider
12605 West 130th Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Date Died :Friday, March 31, 2017

Applicant

James L. Naider
16813 Larchwood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Margaret Evans
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Fiduciary

James L. Naider
16813 Larchwood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
Susan Margaret Evans
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Text

2017 EST 225100—Estate of James Naider. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. M. Evans, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 