Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225104
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 25, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Susan T. Zettl
6636 Newbury LaneMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2017 GRD 225104—Re: Susan T. Zettl. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
About your information and the public record.