Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225104
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 25, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Susan T. Zettl
6636 Newbury Lane
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Text

2017 GRD 225104—Re: Susan T. Zettl. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
