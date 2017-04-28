Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225106
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Allen Smith
10424 Fidelity Avenue, Down
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 ADV 225106—Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services vs Allen Smith. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 