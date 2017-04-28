Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225109
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 16, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Christine L. Bloch
27867 W. Oakland Road
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Richard White Dunson
Dunson and Dunson Co., L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Next of Kin

Steven Penrod
47 Sussex Road
Hudson OH 44236

Ward

Brianna Rose Hein
3341 Crehore Street
Lorain OH 44052

Biological Father

Steven Penrod
47 Sussex Road
Hudson OH 44236

Text

2017 GRD 225109—Re: Brianna Rose Hein. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. W. Dunson, atty.
