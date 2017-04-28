Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225109
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 16, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Christine L. Bloch
27867 W. Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson and Dunson Co., L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Next of Kin
Steven Penrod
47 Sussex RoadHudson OH 44236
Ward
Brianna Rose Hein
3341 Crehore StreetLorain OH 44052
Biological Father
Steven Penrod
47 Sussex RoadHudson OH 44236
Text2017 GRD 225109—Re: Brianna Rose Hein. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. W. Dunson, atty.
About your information and the public record.