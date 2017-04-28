Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225111
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 23, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Eileen Anderson
21000 W. Byron RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 East Ninth Street, Ste 10
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Abigail Elaine Anderson
21000 W. Byron RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Next of Kin
Paul Anderson
21000 W. Byron Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 225111—Re: Abigail Elaine Anderson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Lowder, atty.
