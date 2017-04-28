Date Filed Friday, April 28, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225111 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 23, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 225111—Re: Abigail Elaine Anderson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Lowder, atty.