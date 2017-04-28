Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225111
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Eileen Anderson
21000 W. Byron Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
Janet L. Lowder
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 East Ninth Street, Ste 10
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Abigail Elaine Anderson
21000 W. Byron Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Next of Kin

Paul Anderson
21000 W. Byron Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 225111—Re: Abigail Elaine Anderson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Lowder, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 