Date Filed Friday, April 28, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225114 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 23, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 225114—Re: Rayonna Hudson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. H. Friedman, atty.