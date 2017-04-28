Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225114
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 23, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Tamisha Robinson
2200 W. 105th Street, Rear
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Howard Friedman
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Rayonna Hudson
2200 W. 105th Street, Rear
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 225114—Re: Rayonna Hudson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. H. Friedman, atty.
