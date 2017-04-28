Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225114
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 23, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Tamisha Robinson
2200 W. 105th Street, RearCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Rayonna Hudson
2200 W. 105th Street, RearCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 225114—Re: Rayonna Hudson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. H. Friedman, atty.
About your information and the public record.