Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225115
Date Died
December 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carol Ann Grimes
31308 Aldrich Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Applicant

Paul D. Grimes
6945 Tussic Road
Westerville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Standish Lynch
Lynch & White Co., L.P.A.
51 East Main Street
Norwalk OH 44857-2463

Fiduciary

Paul D. Grimes
6945 Tussic Road
Westerville OH 43082
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard Standish Lynch
Lynch & White Co., L.P.A.
51 East Main Street
Norwalk OH 44857-2463

Text

2017 EST 225115—Estate of Carol Ann Grimes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Lynch, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 