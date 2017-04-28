Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225115
- Date Died
- December 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carol Ann Grimes
31308 Aldrich Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Applicant
Paul D. Grimes
6945 Tussic RoadWesterville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Lynch & White Co., L.P.A.
51 East Main Street
Norwalk OH 44857-2463
Fiduciary
Paul D. Grimes
6945 Tussic RoadWesterville OH 43082
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lynch & White Co., L.P.A.
51 East Main Street
Norwalk OH 44857-2463
Text2017 EST 225115—Estate of Carol Ann Grimes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Lynch, atty.
