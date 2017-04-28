Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225116
- Date Died
- September 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Riene Albin
35300 JacksonMoreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #1108W
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Theodore J. Mozina
280 North Commons Blvd.Mayfield Village OH 44143
Fiduciary
Riene Albin
35300 JacksonMoreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #1108W
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225116—Estate of Theodore J. Mozina. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
