Date Filed Friday, April 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225118 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died March 22, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225118—Estate of Irma Jean Alexander. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. M. Sonkin, atty.