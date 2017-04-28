Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225118
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 22, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Irma Jean Alexander
14011 Glenside Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Applicant

Terreath Phillips
14011 Glenside Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Loren Marc Sonkin
Loren M. Sonkin, Esq.
31499 Trillium Trail
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225118—Estate of Irma Jean Alexander. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. M. Sonkin, atty.
