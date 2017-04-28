Probate
Decedent
Irma Jean Alexander
14011 Glenside Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Applicant
Terreath Phillips
14011 Glenside Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Loren M. Sonkin, Esq.
31499 Trillium Trail
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225118—Estate of Irma Jean Alexander. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. M. Sonkin, atty.
