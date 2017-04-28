Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225122
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

David Wojciechowski
4585 Loyal Lane
Medina OH 44256

Plaintiff

David Wojciechowski
4585 Loyal Lane
Medina OH 44256
Plaintiff's Attorney
Erica Ann Skerl
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Defendant

Kathleen Wojciechowski
19530 Bagley Rd.
Cleveland OH 44130

Defendant

Richard Wojciechowski
5511 Virginia Avenue
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 ADV 225122—David Wojciechowski vs Kathleen Wojciechowski, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
