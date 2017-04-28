Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225126
Date Died
March 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Debbie Schechtman
3294 Aberdeen Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Brenda Cramer Wolff
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Decedent

Fern C. Sands
3294 Aberdeen Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Fiduciary

Debbie Schechtman
3294 Aberdeen Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brenda Cramer Wolff
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Text

2017 EST 225126—Estate of Fern C. Sands. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
