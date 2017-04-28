Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225126
- Date Died
- March 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Debbie Schechtman
3294 Aberdeen Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Decedent
Fern C. Sands
3294 Aberdeen Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary
Debbie Schechtman
3294 Aberdeen Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Text2017 EST 225126—Estate of Fern C. Sands. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
