Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225129
- Date Died
- March 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Karen F. Prospal
312 Nancy CircleBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Mary M. Svoboda
6888 Tobik TrailParma Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 225129—Estate of Mary M. Svoboda. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. L. Kampani, atty.
