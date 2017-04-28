Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225129
Date Died
March 20, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Karen F. Prospal
312 Nancy Circle
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Dharminder Lal Kampani
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Mary M. Svoboda
6888 Tobik Trail
Parma Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 225129—Estate of Mary M. Svoboda. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. L. Kampani, atty.
