Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225131
- Date Died
- March 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Bernadette M. Hanula
1434 Golden LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Arthur S. Hanula
1434 Golden LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Monday, March 27, 2017
Text2017 EST 225131—Estate of Arthur S. Hanula. Will admitted to probate. R. J. Zele, atty.
About your information and the public record.