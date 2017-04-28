Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225133
Date Died
March 23, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Cynthia A. Prior
50 Hunting Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberly Eden Stein
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Mary E. Chilcote
1890 E. 107th St.
Cleveland OH 44106

Fiduciary

Cynthia A. Prior
50 Hunting Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kimberly Eden Stein
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225133—Estate of Mary E. Chilcote. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. E. Stein, atty.
