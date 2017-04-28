Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225133
- Date Died
- March 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Cynthia A. Prior
50 Hunting TrailMoreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Mary E. Chilcote
1890 E. 107th St.Cleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Thursday, March 23, 2017
Fiduciary
Cynthia A. Prior
50 Hunting TrailMoreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225133—Estate of Mary E. Chilcote. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. E. Stein, atty.
About your information and the public record.