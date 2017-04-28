Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225134
Date Died
October 8, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 1, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Desiree Marshall
3301 Sparrow Flight Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Donald Allen Gibson
3301 Sparrow Flight Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 225134—Estate of Donald Allen Gibson Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
