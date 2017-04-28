Date Filed Friday, April 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225134 Date Died October 8, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 1, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225134—Estate of Donald Allen Gibson Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. T. Karl, atty.