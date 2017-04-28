Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225134
- Date Died
- October 8, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 1, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Desiree Marshall
3301 Sparrow Flight DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Donald Allen Gibson
3301 Sparrow Flight DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016
Text2017 EST 225134—Estate of Donald Allen Gibson Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
