Date Filed Monday, May 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225141 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $100,000.00 Date Died April 7, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225141—Estate of Charles E. Moore Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.