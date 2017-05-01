Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225141
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
April 7, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Charles E. Moore
5250 Columbia Road, Apt. 204
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, April 7, 2017

Applicant

Joan C. Fenrich
5250 Columbia Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 225141—Estate of Charles E. Moore Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 