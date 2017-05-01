Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225141
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- April 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Charles E. Moore
5250 Columbia Road, Apt. 204North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, April 7, 2017
Applicant
Joan C. Fenrich
5250 Columbia RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 225141—Estate of Charles E. Moore Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.