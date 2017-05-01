Date Filed Monday, May 1, 2017 Case Number 2017TRS225144 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $3,000,000.00 Filing Code MPT

Text 2017 TRS 225144—Re: Tristan Nguyen. Application for Medicaid payback trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $3,000,000.00. M. A. Renne, atty.