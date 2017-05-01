Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017TRS225144
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $3,000,000.00
- Filing Code
- MPT
Trustee
Trang K. Nguyen
21940 Westwood RoadWestlake OH 44145
Trustee's Attorney
Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
191 W. Nationwide Blvd., Suite
Columbus OH 43215-2568
Ward
Tristan Nguyen
21940 Westwood RoadWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 TRS 225144—Re: Tristan Nguyen. Application for Medicaid payback trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $3,000,000.00. M. A. Renne, atty.
