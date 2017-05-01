Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017TRS225144
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$3,000,000.00
Filing Code
MPT

Trustee

Trang K. Nguyen
21940 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145
Trustee's Attorney
Michael Alexander Renne
Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
191 W. Nationwide Blvd., Suite
Columbus OH 43215-2568

Ward

Tristan Nguyen
21940 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 TRS 225144—Re: Tristan Nguyen. Application for Medicaid payback trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $3,000,000.00. M. A. Renne, atty.
