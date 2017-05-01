Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225145
- Date Died
- February 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Cheryl Sprok
331 Brenton Rd.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Andrew John Sprok
2208 Forestdale Ave.Parma OH 44130-7452
Date Died :Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Commissioner
Cheryl Sprok
331 Brenton Rd.Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 225145—Estate of Andrew John Sprok. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. T. Stralka, atty.
About your information and the public record.