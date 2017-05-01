Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225145
Date Died
February 17, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Cheryl Sprok
331 Brenton Rd.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Andrew John Sprok
2208 Forestdale Ave.
Parma OH 44130-7452

Date Died :Wednesday, February 17, 2016

Commissioner

Cheryl Sprok
331 Brenton Rd.
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 225145—Estate of Andrew John Sprok. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. T. Stralka, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 