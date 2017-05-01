Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225146
- Date Died
- October 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Christopher William Harris
5507 Oakwood Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016
Commissioner
Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave, EastCleveland OH 44115
Commissioner's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225146—Estate of Christopher William Harris. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
About your information and the public record.