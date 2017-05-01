Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225146
Date Died
October 9, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Christopher William Harris
5507 Oakwood Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016

Commissioner

Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave, East
Cleveland OH 44115
Commissioner's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225146—Estate of Christopher William Harris. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
