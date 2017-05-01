Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225149
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD4

Applicant

Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave, East
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Francis R. Ross
7408 17th Ave.
W. Bradenton FL 34209

Date Died :Thursday, September 1, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225149—Estate of Francis R. Ross. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
