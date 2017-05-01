Date Filed Monday, May 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225149 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 1, 2016 Filing Code AD4

Text 2017 EST 225149—Estate of Francis R. Ross. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.