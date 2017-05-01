Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225149
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD4
Applicant
Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave, EastCleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Francis R. Ross
7408 17th Ave.W. Bradenton FL 34209
Date Died :Thursday, September 1, 2016
Text2017 EST 225149—Estate of Francis R. Ross. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
About your information and the public record.