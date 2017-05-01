Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225150
Date Died
January 6, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Richard E. Stone
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Ellis Stone
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851

Decedent

Ruth M. Ness
2328 Miramar Blvd.
University Heights OH 44118

Applicant

Leah S. Gilbert
3264 Belvoir Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Ellis Stone
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851

Text

2017 EST 225150—Estate of Ruth M. Ness. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Stone, atty.
