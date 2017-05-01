Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225150
- Date Died
- January 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Richard E. Stone
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851
Decedent
Ruth M. Ness
2328 Miramar Blvd.University Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Leah S. Gilbert
3264 Belvoir Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Text2017 EST 225150—Estate of Ruth M. Ness. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Stone, atty.
