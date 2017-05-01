Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225151
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 1, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Richard Allen Yancy
1005 HanleyLyndhurst OH 44121
Next of Kin
Richard Yancy
500 E. 114th St.Cleveland OH 44108
Next of Kin
Irene Yancy
1005 Hanley Rd.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Next of Kin
Carol Yancy
500 E. 114th St.Cleveland OH 44108
Next of Kin
Barry Yancy
1005 Hanley Rd.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant
Dwight A. Yancy
11802 Phillips #4Cleveland OH 44108
Text2017 GRD 225151—Re: Richard Allen Yancy. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
