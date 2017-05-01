Date Filed Monday, May 1, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225151 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 1, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225151—Re: Richard Allen Yancy. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.