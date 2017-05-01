Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225151
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 1, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Richard Allen Yancy
1005 Hanley
Lyndhurst OH 44121

Next of Kin

Richard Yancy
500 E. 114th St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Irene Yancy
1005 Hanley Rd.
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Next of Kin

Carol Yancy
500 E. 114th St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Barry Yancy
1005 Hanley Rd.
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Applicant

Dwight A. Yancy
11802 Phillips #4
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 225151—Re: Richard Allen Yancy. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
